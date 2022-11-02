US women head to New Zealand for January training camp

The U.S. women’s national team will hold its traditional January training camp in New Zealand and play a pair of exhibition games against the island country’s national team. Both teams are preparing for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. women have won the last two World Cups, and four overall. The matches against New Zealand are scheduled for Jan. 18 in Wellington and Jan. 21 in Auckland. The games will take place in the two stadiums that the United States will visit during the group stage of the World Cup.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.