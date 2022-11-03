AP source: 76ers’ Harden out a month with injured foot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the 76ers star’s injury who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been revealed publicly. Harden was injured during Philadelphia’s loss at Washington on Wednesday. He stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points.

