AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money. The person who spoke to The Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity because neither the agreement nor the terms had been revealed publicly.