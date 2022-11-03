Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect cornerback Trent McDuffie to return Sunday night against Tennessee. He’s been out since the opener against Arizona, when the first-round pick hurt his hamstring. In fact, the Chiefs are so confident in McDuffie and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson that they traded veteran Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional draft pick this week. The only other cornerbacks on the roster, L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons, are only in their third years in the league. That makes the Chiefs one of the youngest defensive backfields in the NFL.

