Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was inactive two days he wasn’t traded following days of speculation that he would be dealt. Cooks didn’t play in a 29-17 loss to the Eagles that left the lowly Texans (1-6-1) with just one win this season after he didn’t practice all week for what Smith called personal reasons.

