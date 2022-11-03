Gibbs faces consequences for wrecking way into title race

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty Gibbs will race for his first NASCAR national championship on Saturday in the Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway. But the 20-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs is mired in controversy over wrecking teammate Brandon Jones on the last lap of last week’s regular season finale. Had Gibbs just finished second behind Jones, both JGR cars would have advanced to the championship race. Now Gibbs is on a humbling weeklong apology tour and awaiting what consequences he will face from his grandfather and Joe Gibbs Racing partner Toyota.

