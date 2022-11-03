Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 for their sixth straight win. Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier also scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson finished with 42 saves. Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle each had two goals, and Brady Tkachuk had three assists for Ottawa, which has lost four straight. Anton Forsberg gave up all five goals on 19 shots before being pulled midway through the second. Cam Talbot came on for his season debut and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

