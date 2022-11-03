Skip to Content
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110. Jokic had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets. Denver was coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had won four straight.

