Istanbul Başakşehir tops group to make the last 16 in ECL

Istanbul Başakşehir has completed the group stage of the Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Hearts to advance to the round of 16. Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Serdar Gürler and Berkay Özcan scored for Başakşehir to top Group A with 13 points. Nathaniel Atkinson pulled one back for Hearts in the final minute. Fiorentina won 3-0 at Latvian team RFS to finish second. Hearts was third and RFS at the bottom. Group winners go directly to the last 16, while second-place teams face a playoff against the clubs placing third in Europa League groups.

