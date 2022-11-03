Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues. Robert Thomas also scored.

