NIL money a magnet for college basketball players

The NCAA’s name, likeness and image policy has opened the doors for college basketball players to earn endorsement money while they are still in school. It has also allowed players who might have left early for the NBA to stay in school and lure recruits who had possibly thought about turning pro. NIL also has allowed Overtime Elite, once a professional-only league, to offer scholarships so players can retain their eligibility. NIL has had little impact on NBA G League Ignite, which recruits only players who might be first-round NBA draft picks.

