No. 19 Tulane, QB Michael Pratt visit recent nemesis Tulsa

A win will keep No. 19 Tulane in the Top 25, but a loss would likely mean an exit from the poll. A victory keeps the Green Wave undefeated in the American Athletic Conference standings. Challenging games at home against No. 25 UCF, SMU, and Cincinnati remain on the schedule. For Tulsa, an upset would give it a good chance to make a third consecutive bowl game. A loss would mean it has to win its final three games at Memphis, at home against USF, and at Houston to become bowl eligible.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.