PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The Phillies failed to get the key hit for most of the game and the big bats went silent. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both had potential big hits wiped out by fantastic defensive plays by the Astros.

