Schwarber HR off Verlander ends Astros’ hitless streak in WS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber put a sudden end to that record-tying hitless streak by Houston pitchers. Schwarber homered on Justin Verlander’s second pitch in Game 5 of the World Series, a night after four Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter against Philadelphia. The Astros had held the Phillies hitless for 11 innings dating to Game 3, matching the longest streak in any postseason set by the 1939 New York Yankees. Schwarber opened the bottom of the first with a liner into the right-field seats. He tied Derek Jeter and Jimmy Rollins for the most career postseason leadoff home runs with three. Verlander began the day 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined to blank the Phillies on Wednesday night.

