Silver wants apology for ‘reckless’ post; Irving offers none

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one. Shortly after the NBA Commissioner said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so. Irving said some things in the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it. Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology” and denounced the film’s content.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.