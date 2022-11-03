Smart plan: How Georgia unlocked a college football goliath

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia football has made a transformation over the last seven years. The school was no longer satisfied with being an occasional national championship contender and futilely chasing Alabama in the Southeastern Conference. School officials decided to go all-in in a way Georgia had never done before. It wasn’t just about hiring a new coach. Though Georgia alum Kirby Smart and former Nick Saban assistant was the perfect person for the job. With Smart came a plan to unlock potential for a juggernaut and a change in philosophy.

