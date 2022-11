SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s to sit atop the Toto Japan Classic after the first round. This is the only LPGA tournament in Japan. Two other Japanese player were a shot behind — Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan. Furue is the defending champion. Suzuki won the event in 2019.

