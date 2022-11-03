UEFA revamps women’s national team soccer to end mismatches

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA wants to end the slew of mismatched, double-digit wins that marred qualifying for the last Women’s European Championship. A more balanced system with three tiers of national teams will start before Euro 2025 and the 2027 Women’s World Cup. In Euro 2022 qualifying a 14-0 win for Denmark over Georgia edged Spain’s 13-0 rout of Azerbaijan as the biggest margin. UEFA’s overhaul aims to end lopsided matches of little sporting or commercial appeal. A three-tier Nations League with 16 teams in the top level starts next year. Those rankings will set the three tiers for Euro 2025 qualifying.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.