World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros’ World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta’s 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020. The first four games this year averaged 11,329,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the four-game average of 10,918,000 last year.

