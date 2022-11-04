Christie Sides hired as Indiana Fever’s new coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The team announced the hire on Friday. The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU. Sides played college basketball at Ole Miss before transferring to Louisiana Tech, where she helped the team get to the 1999 Final Four. Indiana finished last in the WNBA overall at 5-31 — tied for the league record for most losses in a season.

