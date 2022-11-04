Dave Butz, who helped Washington win 2 Super Bowls, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72. A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death. Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals. Butz was one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds. He was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

