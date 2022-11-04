Doncic’s 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season is Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight games of 1959-60 and the first 23 games of 1962-63. Doncic played 36:33 and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway jumper.

