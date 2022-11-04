Forte wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile; Wonder Wheel wins Fillies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Forte made a case as the year’s top 2-year-old, and Wonder Wheel as the best 2-year-old filly. Forte won the the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Wonder Wheel took the Juvenile Fillies on Friday at Keeneland. Forte served notice with 1 1/2-length victory over Cave Rock, while Wonder Wheel rallied from the back to win by three lengths over Leave No Trace. Victoria Road won the Juvenile Turf by a nose over Silver Knott to end the day. Mischief Magic won Juvenile Turf Sprint by a length, and Meditate claimed the Juvenile Fillies Turf by 2 1/2 lengths.

