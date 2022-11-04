Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan has won his first world gymnastics all-around title. The 21-year-old Hashimoto edged Zhang Boheng of China to earn a gold medal to go with the gold he captured at the 2020 Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198. That was just enough to slip by Boheng’s 87.765. Wataru Tanigawa of Japan was third. Brody Malone of the U.S. finished fourth. That’s the best performance by an American at a world championship since 2010.

