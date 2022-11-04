Skip to Content
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as part-owner of Petty GMS. He will also enter about five Cup races. Johnson tells The Associated Press his first race will be the Daytona 500. He’s a two-time Daytona winner. He says he wants a bigger piece of the action. Petty GMS is an upstart two-car team funded by Allegiant Air chairman Maury Gallagher and fronted by Richard Petty. The team will field full-time Cup cars next season for Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.

