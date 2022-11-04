Kuzmenko has first hat trick, Canucks beat Ducks 8-5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko had three goals and an assist in his first NHL hat trick as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-5. Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist, and J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin had 26 saves. Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, and Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, Max Comtois and Max Jones also scored for San Jose. John Gibson made 39 saves. The Canucks took a 3-2 lead into the third before the teams erupted for eight goals in a 14 1/2-minute stretch.

