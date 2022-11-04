New world curling boss found late-blooming love for sport

Beau Welling is a top golf course designer who works with Tiger Woods and other big names in the sport. But what really got him excited was meeting Olympic curling medalists. A non-curler, Welling came into the sport late but has now been elected as the president of the World Curling Federation. He says his unusual path to the top of the curling world gives him the perspective that will help the sport grow. Curling is like golf in that it is a traditional sport. But both sports are trying to diversify.

