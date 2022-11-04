Packers won’t have LB De’Vondre Campbell for Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s game at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers released an injury report Friday that showed Campbell had been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week. Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, wide receiver Allen Lazard, outside linebacker Preston Smith and wide receiver Christian Watson are questionable.

