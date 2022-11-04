Tussles in stadium tunnels a throwback issue in older venues

Michigan Stadium is one of the few places left in American sports where the home and visiting teams use the same tunnel to enter and exit the field. It’s a design popular in venues built in the early 20th century. It is rare now. Separate tunnels lead to and from the locker rooms in most newer stadiums. That all but eliminates the possibility of an ugly scene unfolding like the one minutes after Michigan State lost at Michigan. Older stadiums with single tunnels include Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and Stanford, the Los Angeles Coliseum and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

