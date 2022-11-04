World Series draws more viewers than Thursday night NFL game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a rare Thursday night when a World Series game and an NFL game went head-to-head, it was baseball that drew more viewers. The Astros’ 3-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday night, which gave Houston a 3-2 series lead, averaged 12,768,000 viewers on Fox. The Philadelphia Eagles’ 29-17 win over the Houston Texans averaged 7,860,000 on Amazon Prime Video. Both figures were compiled by Nielsen. It was the first time since 2013 that the World Series and the NFL have gone against each other on a Thursday night. That year, NFL Network carried the football game.

