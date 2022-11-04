Yanks’ Cashman plans to push ahead on Aaron Judge talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman is working on a handshake agreement following his contract’s expiration and will push ahead with talks aimed at re-signing Aaron Judge. Cashman, the Yankees’ general manager since 1998, and Aaron Boone, the manager since the 2018 season, spoke 12 days after the Houston Astros completed a four-game AL Championship Series sweep of New York. While Houston is one win from its second World Series title in six seasons, the Yankees haven’t reached the Series since winning in 2009 — their longest gap since 1978 to 1996.

