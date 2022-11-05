Benn has hat trick as Stars roll past Oilers, 6-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller also scored for the Stars, who have won three straight. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots while making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jake Oettinger. Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Campbell had 30 saves.

