Caleb Williams’ 4 TD passes propel No. 9 USC past Cal, 41-35
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for 360 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Michael Jackson III as No. 9 Southern California beat California 41-35. Tahj Washington caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, whose defense faltered in the second half of a third straight subpar performance. But Williams went 26 for 41 without a turnover and led a clinching scoring drive in the fourth quarter of a second straight outstanding performance without his top two receivers. Jack Plummer passed for 406 yards and threw three TD passes but Cal has lost five straight and six of seven.