Corbett runs wild leading Stonehill over Wagner 50-10

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for a career-high 227 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns and Stonehill smothered Wagner 50-10. Corbett’s 32-yard scoring run with 7:42 left in the first quarter put Stonehill ahead 7-3. Later, his 59-yard scoring jaunt extended the lead to 14-3 just before the first ended. Damien Mazil threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Naiem Simmons to get the Seahawks within 14-10 but they never scored again. Mazil threw for 120 yards for Wagner.

