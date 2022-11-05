Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including two big jumpers in the final minute, as the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94. The Nets improved to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s. Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3pointers. Other statistics were not immediately available after the game as the league’s Genius Stats scoring system crashed in Charlotte.