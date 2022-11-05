F1 in Vegas: Race will be most expensive on 2024 schedule

Formula One has launched in Las Vegas a year before its inaugural race. The spectacle staged Saturday starred seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and others as they drove their cars down the famed Strip. It became clear that F1 is planning an extravaganza and CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the most expensive for fans to attend on the 2024 calendar. He defended the charges as worthy of the F1 experience and how it will be packaged in Las Vegas. Domenicali noted there was affordable entry-level pricing, but acknowledged the VIP experiences will be the most expensive of the 24-race F1 calendar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.