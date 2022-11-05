Gobert out for Wolves, placed in health and safety protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against Houston after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team’s injury report. Minnesota coach Chris Finch said he wasn’t concerned about Gobert — whose positive test for the coronavirus triggered the halting of the NBA season in March 2020 — playing through an illness and then showing up in the protocols, which refer to a player dealing with COVID-19.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.