Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for 7th straight win

MONTREAL (AP) — Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 for their seventh straight win. Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won 11 of 13 to open the season. Adin Hill had 27 saves to improve to 5-0-0. Nick Suzuki had two goals, and Cole Caufield and Juraj Slakovsky also scored for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach had three assists and Kaiden Guhle added two. Jake Allen finished with 36 saves.

