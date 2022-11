WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell struggled to find his rhythm on a windy day, completing just 20 of 43 passes for 168 yards and two interceptions. Both teams are now 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.