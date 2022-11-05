LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC beat the Philadelphia Union to claim its first MLS Cup championship. Gareth Bale tied it at 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, and backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in a 3-0 penalty kicks win. After Bale came on as a substitute and scored the tying goal for 10-man LAFC, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez scored in the shootout. McCarthy is a Philadelphia native and former Union keeper who came on for injured Maxime Crepeau during the second extra period. He didn’t allow a goal on the Union’s three shootout attempts.

