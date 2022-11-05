Michigan State halts skid by upending No. 14 Illinois 23-15

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Payton Thorne passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Michigan State ended a troubling week where eight players were suspended by defeating No. 14 Illinois 23-15 on Saturday. The Spartans’ players were suspended for a post-game fight against Michigan last week. Michigan State’s defense stopped the Illini five times on fourth down. Time ran out on an Illinois comeback after it had advanced to the Michigan State 25. The victory boosted the Spartans bowl hopes. They need to win two of their last three to qualify for the postseason.

