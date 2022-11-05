Osimhen powers Napoli to 9th straight Serie A win

ROME (AP) — A hat trick last weekend. A goal and an assist this weekend to move atop the Serie A scoring chart. Victor Osimhen put together another strong performance to extend Napoli’s winning streak to nine games in the Italian league with a 2-1 win over second-place Atalanta in a top-of-the-table clash. The victory moved Napoli eight points clear ahead of Atalanta and nine points ahead of defending champion AC Milan, which was hosting Spezia later. Cremonese climbed out of last place with a 2-2 draw at 10th-place Salernitana and Empoli beat Sassuolo 1-0 in a mid-table clash with a goal from Tommaso Baldanzi.

