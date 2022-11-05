Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:37 PM

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

KTVZ

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead Saturday night. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies lost three in a row, the last a 4-1 defeat that gave Houston the World Series title in six games.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content