Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead Saturday night. After taking a 2-1 lead in the Fall Classic, the Phillies lost three in a row, the last a 4-1 defeat that gave Houston the World Series title in six games.