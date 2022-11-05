Pigrome, Perkins connect twice in Towson’s 27-3 win
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw a pair of touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins and Towson defeated Villanova 27-3. Matthew Mercurio kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points in the opening quarter but Villanova didn’t score again with the Tigers holding the Wildcats to 153 yards offense. Pigrome threw TD passes of 26 and 10 yards to Perkins, Keegan Vaughan added two field goals and D’Ago Hunter returned a punt 77 yards for the Tigers’ final points.