Samford rallies in second half to topple VMI 34-15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw a career-high four touchdowns passes and Samford overcame a slow start to defeat VMI 34-15, giving coach Chris Hatcher his school-record 48th victory. Chandler Smith had 10 catches for 134 yards with two touchdowns and Jaylan Thomas added 97 yards rushing, including a 32-yard score for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, trailed 12-7 at halftime. In the third quarter, Hiers threw for touchdowns of 49 yards to Smith for a 14-12 advantage and later 70 yards to Kendall Watson for a 20-15 lead. Hiers added a second TD connection with Smith in the fourth quarter. Thomas capped the scoring with his 32-yard dash.

