Spears, Johnson lead No. 19 Tulane past Tulsa, 27-13

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-13 win over Tulsa. Tulane had lost the past two meetings with Tulsa in overtime, but controlled this one with a dominant running game. The Hurricane gained 357 yards on the ground, with Spears and Johnson each running the ball 14 times. Tulsa was playing without injured quarterback Davis Brin. Braylon Braxton replaced him and passed for 146 yards and a touchdown.

By LARRY LEWIS The Associated Press

