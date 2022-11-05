Summerville goal seals 4-3 Leeds comeback win vs Bournemouth

LEEDS, England (AP) — Crysencio Summerville scored another late goal to help Leeds complete a 4-3 comeback win over Bournemouth in front of an Elland Road crowd that had booed the home team off the field at halftime. Summerville scored in the 84th minute after reaching Wilfried Gnonto’s through ball in the center of the box, one week after his 89th-minute goal at Anfield sealed a dramatic 2-1 upset of Liverpool. With three second-half goals, Leeds earned its first back-to-back Premier League victories since March.

