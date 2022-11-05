Udinski leads way as Richmond defeats New Hampshire 40-34

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw three touchdown passes and Richmond built a 24-point lead before holding off New Hampshire 40-34 to celebrate homecoming. Two of Udinski’s TD passes came in the first half as the Spiders built a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. New Hampshire began to build momentum, however, when Max Brosmer hit Heron Maurisseau with a 46-yard bomb to the end zone on the final play of the half. Brosmer threw two more TD passes in the second half, his 1-yard hookup with Maurisseau drawing the Wildcats within 37-34 with 11:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. Later trailing 40-34, New Hampshire got no closer than the Richmond 35-yard line on its final two possessions.

