WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager. Lopetegui was fired one month ago by Sevilla after three years with the Spanish club during which he led it to a Europa League title in 2020. The 56-year-old Lopetegui will take over Nov. 14, subject to being granted work permits, following the team’s final game before the World Cup break. Steve Davis remains in interim charge.

