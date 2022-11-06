American Wright scores 9th goal of season for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright has scored his ninth goal of the season. He helped Antalyaspor comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon in the Turkish Super League. Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı’s cross. The 24-year-old from Los Angeles is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his 26-man squad on Wednesday.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.